Global Affairs
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 146 as thousands pay respects
Police announced the new death toll on Sunday, November 30, 2025, cautioning that they "cannot rule out the possibility of further fatalities".
Police announced the new death toll on Sunday, November 30, 2025, cautioning that they "cannot rule out the possibility of further fatalities".
Authorities have arrested three executives from a construction company on suspicion of manslaughter, as investigators probe the use of flammable materials such as mesh and plastic sheets, which may have allowed the fire to spread rapidly.