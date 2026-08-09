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Radio Generation Kenya

Wangari Maathai Road

Nairobi police kill suspected robber, launch manhunt for two others
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Nairobi police kill suspected robber, launch manhunt for two others

In a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspects, reportedly armed with a pistol and crude weapons, had been robbing members of the public in the Makaburini area before attacking officers on patrol, prompting a shootout in which one was killed and two escaped with injuries.

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