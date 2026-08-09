Crime
Nairobi police arrest two over suspected cannabis valued at Sh420,000
The suspects are expected to appear in court as police proceed with investigations into the seized substance and the vehicle used to transport it
The suspects are expected to appear in court as police proceed with investigations into the seized substance and the vehicle used to transport it
In a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspects, reportedly armed with a pistol and crude weapons, had been robbing members of the public in the Makaburini area before attacking officers on patrol, prompting a shootout in which one was killed and two escaped with injuries.