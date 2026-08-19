Standard Chartered Kenya posts Sh9.6bn H1 profit despite income decline
Despite the decline in earnings, the bank announced an interim dividend of Sh8.50 for every ordinary share of Sh5
Despite the decline in earnings, the bank announced an interim dividend of Sh8.50 for every ordinary share of Sh5
Strathmore Business School, Standard Chartered, ALN and the Association of Family Business Enterprises (AFBE) have launched an executive programme on Monday targeting family business owners, next-generation leaders, policymakers and experts.
Safaricom says M-PESA transaction value rose to Sh41.7 trillion and total transactions hit 46.4 billion. Payments revenue increased, while credit, wealth and insurance expanded and a record FY26 dividend was proposed.
CEO, Kihara Maina said the bank is targeting higher loan growth, increased regional profit contribution and continued investment in wealth management and bancassurance businesses.