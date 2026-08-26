Exclusives
Faith Wamalwa turns to politics, eyes Webuye West parliamentary seat
Wamalwa's decision to enter elective politics was informed by years of observing leadership and governance issues through her career in journalism and communication
Wamalwa's decision to enter elective politics was informed by years of observing leadership and governance issues through her career in journalism and communication
The aspirant said deeply rooted social attitudes have influenced how both men and women view leadership, with women sometimes preferring male candidates because men have traditionally been portrayed as stronger and more capable leaders