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Gender CS condemns Busia scalding incident as suspect remains at large
Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot emphasized that gender-based violence, regardless of gender, is a violation of human rights and a grave assault on human dignity.
Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot emphasized that gender-based violence, regardless of gender, is a violation of human rights and a grave assault on human dignity.
The CS, while reaffirming the right to dignity and privacy, said she has taken note of the disturbing video circulating publicly that involves the recording and dissemination of images of a woman in a vulnerable condition within a Nairobi entertainment establishment.