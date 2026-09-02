Africa
Senegal lands Sh284bn IMF deal after hidden debt crisis
The agreement marks a new phase in relations between Senegal and the IMF after the lender suspended an earlier $1.8 billion programme in 2024.
The agreement marks a new phase in relations between Senegal and the IMF after the lender suspended an earlier $1.8 billion programme in 2024.
The charges accuse Howard-Taylor of illegally importing, selling and transporting controlled drugs, as well as helping facilitate drug trafficking.
Operation Corymbe, which has been active since 1990, was established to secure the Gulf of Guinea, a region long plagued by piracy and increasingly used as a route for international drug trafficking.