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Kenyan man arraigned for supplying live ants abroad
Prosecutors said Mwangi worked with accomplices in Naivasha, Mombasa, and Kajiado. He remains in custody as investigations continue ahead of the next court mention on March 19.
Prosecutors said Mwangi worked with accomplices in Naivasha, Mombasa, and Kajiado. He remains in custody as investigations continue ahead of the next court mention on March 19.
The case, which dates back to 2019 and involved international cooperation with authorities in the United States, concluded at the Kibera Law Courts and highlights growing efforts to combat transnational wildlife trafficking networks.