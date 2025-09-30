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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

William Saliba

Arsenal defender William Ruto. PHOTO/ Football London
Sports

Arsenal defender Saliba set to snub Real Madrid

Arsenal defender Saliba set to snub Real Madrid; I'm happy in London Arsenal defender William Saliba says that he is happy at the club and is looking forward to extending his stay at the North London English Premier League outfit.

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