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Saliba signs new long term deal at Arsenal
"I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it's the best place to be," said Saliba.
"I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it's the best place to be," said Saliba.
Saliba, 24, joined the Gunners from Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne in July 2019 but was loaned back to the French club for the 2019-20 season before having further loan spells in Ligue 1 at Nice and Marseille.
Arsenal defender Saliba set to snub Real Madrid; I'm happy in London Arsenal defender William Saliba says that he is happy at the club and is looking forward to extending his stay at the North London English Premier League outfit.