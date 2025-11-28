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Ruto hails by-election winners, calls for unity and development
In a statement, the President congratulated several leaders allied to the UDA and ODM parties, acknowledging their strong performance at the polls.
In a statement, the President congratulated several leaders allied to the UDA and ODM parties, acknowledging their strong performance at the polls.
The elections, managed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), were held for one Senate seat, six parliamentary seats, and 15 county assembly wards. A total of 181 candidates contested, with voter turnout reaching up to 45 percent in some areas.