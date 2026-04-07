Global Affairs
Kanye offers to meet Jewish community in UK after Wireless controversy
In a statement, the rapper now known as Ye said he had been "following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly".
In a statement, the rapper now known as Ye said he had been "following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly".
The US rapper, now known as Ye, has drawn widespread criticism for antisemitic comments he made in recent years and for which he issued an apology in January.