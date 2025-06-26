News
Court to decide fate of Maverick Aoko’s cybercrime case on July 7
Aoko is accused of posting a false and defamatory tweet on August 3, 2024, targeting complainant Beth Wambui Mbuitu.
Aoko is accused of posting a false and defamatory tweet on August 3, 2024, targeting complainant Beth Wambui Mbuitu.
His release follows a decision by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to enlist him as a key witness after a thorough review of the evidence.
Neighbours who witnessed the incident said the officers left with several personal items from the house. These included two laptops, two phones, Kinyagia’s current and old passports, and a yellow fever card.