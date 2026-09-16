News
AI could reshape Kenya’s jobs, Labour CS says
Mutua said the replacement of workers by AI could create new legal disputes, particularly where employees lose their jobs because their duties have been automated
Mutua said the replacement of workers by AI could create new legal disputes, particularly where employees lose their jobs because their duties have been automated
Speaking on Friday during the launch of the NextGen KE Youth Employment Programme at State House, Nairobi, the President said internships were central to youth empowerment and skills development, arguing that every profession relied on apprenticeship and hands-on learning