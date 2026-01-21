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Douglas Wakiihuri’s secrets to success: From Kenya to global recognition
Wakiihuri’s dedication translated into historic achievements. He became the first Kenyan to win the World Championships marathon gold in 1987 with a time of 2:11:48.
Wakiihuri’s dedication translated into historic achievements. He became the first Kenyan to win the World Championships marathon gold in 1987 with a time of 2:11:48.
However his season has been overshadowed by controversy away from the track. In early May he withdrew from the Grand Slam Track meeting in Miami after being arrested for battery