Sports
Cycling: Rwanda Road World championships, golden opportunity for African competitors
A record-breaking 36 African countries were represented in Rwanda, with a third of the more than 700 riders competing coming from the continent.
A record-breaking 36 African countries were represented in Rwanda, with a third of the more than 700 riders competing coming from the continent.
Tragedy struck last year's championships in Switzerland when Swiss teenager Muriel Furrer died following a crash in the junior women's road race near Zurich. According to media reports, Furrer lay alone at the side of the road for an hour and a half before being discovered and later died as a result of a head injury.
Rwanda is known as the 'land of a thousand hills', so from a sporting perspective it is fitting that its capital Kigali will stage the first UCI World Road Championships in Africa.