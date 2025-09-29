Real Madrid still learning about each other, Alonso confesses
Alonso's side were overrun 5-2 on Saturday by Atletico Madrid and the coach, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in June, insisted his wounded team has not yet defined their personality.
Alonso's side were overrun 5-2 on Saturday by Atletico Madrid and the coach, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in June, insisted his wounded team has not yet defined their personality.
The 25-year-old Brazilian, who scored in Champions League finals during Real's triumphs in 2022 and 2024, has been substituted in 10 of the 12 matches since Alonso took charge in June following Carlo Ancelotti's departure.
The French superstar was taken to hospital on Thursday for tests and treatment after suffering gastroenteritis, before later being released.
Former Liverpool and Spain midfielder Alonso, who has signed a deal running until 30 June 2028, succeeds Carlo Ancelotti.
Former Real, Liverpool and Spain midfielder Alonso announced on Friday he was leaving German side Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.
Alonso was linked with Real, Liverpool and Bayern last year, but said in March 2024 that he wanted to stay at Leverkusen.