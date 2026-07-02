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Kenya evacuates 151 citizens as Xenophobic violence rocks South Africa
According to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, 240 Kenyans had registered with the High Commission for support by July 2.
According to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, 240 Kenyans had registered with the High Commission for support by July 2.
Lumumba rejected claims that African migrants were responsible for unemployment in South Africa, arguing instead that many had become entrepreneurs and employers