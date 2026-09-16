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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Young people

Rachel Ruto pushes coordinated response to HIV, teen pregnancies, SGBV
Health and Wellness

Rachel Ruto pushes coordinated response to HIV, teen pregnancies, SGBV

Kenya has recorded a sharp drop in new HIV infections over the past decade, with figures from the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council showing an 82% decline between 2015 and 2025. New infections fell from 77,647 in 2015 to 13,936 in 2025. Despite the progress, Rachel said young people continued to carry a large share of the HIV burden.

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