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AI could reshape Kenya’s jobs, Labour CS says
Mutua said the replacement of workers by AI could create new legal disputes, particularly where employees lose their jobs because their duties have been automated
Mutua said the replacement of workers by AI could create new legal disputes, particularly where employees lose their jobs because their duties have been automated
Kenya has recorded a sharp drop in new HIV infections over the past decade, with figures from the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council showing an 82% decline between 2015 and 2025. New infections fell from 77,647 in 2015 to 13,936 in 2025. Despite the progress, Rachel said young people continued to carry a large share of the HIV burden.