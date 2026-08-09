Gusii youth group backs Governor Arati for DP position ahead of 2027 polls
The endorsement comes as political leaders and groups allied to the broad-based administration begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 elections
The endorsement comes as political leaders and groups allied to the broad-based administration begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 elections
Speaking during an interview on Hot 96 on Sunday, the legislator said Kenya needed a shift from what he described as long-standing political structures built around individuals and ethnic affiliations. He argued that parties should create pathways for leadership based on capability rather than political ownership.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Kebaso said the decision to put the INJECT Party aside was driven by the realities of mobilisation, organisation and electoral preparedness.
The move represents a major shift for Kebaso, who emerged as a prominent national figure during the 2024 Gen Z protests before later launching the Injection of National Justice, Economic and Civic Transformation (INJECT) Party as an alternative platform aimed at challenging traditional political structures.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Alai acknowledged the successful organisation of a recent party event, (ODM SDC), describing it as “very well managed” and “very procedural,” with strict security checks for both vehicles and attendees.
Winnie Odinga used ODM’s Special Delegates Convention in Nairobi to urge reconciliation, youth inclusion and grassroots empowerment, warning the party risks leaving ordinary Kenyans behind without internal reforms.
Speaking in an interview on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Oyoo accused authorities of singling out smaller parties, urging young Kenyans to register and vote to avoid allowing the current political order to remain unchallenged.
Inject Party leader Morara Kebaso says Kenya’s costly party registration rules and tribal loyalties block new entrants, as ORPP confirms strict legal thresholds and funding gaps ahead of 2027.
The analyst hargued that young Kenyans are motivated by tangible transformation, not slogans.
Olang said young people were no longer interested in political symbolism, appearances or personalities, but wanted leaders to address everyday realities.