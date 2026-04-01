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Wako-Ojiwa: Youth vote surge could reshape Kenya’s next election
Speaking on Wednesday during a Radio Generation interview, she warned that millions of previously inactive voters may participate, potentially shifting outcomes.
Speaking on Wednesday during a Radio Generation interview, she warned that millions of previously inactive voters may participate, potentially shifting outcomes.
IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has encouraged all eligible Kenyans, especially millennials and Gen Z voters, to participate and ensure their voices are heard in the 2027 elections.