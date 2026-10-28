UAE honours two Kenyans who helped foil mid-air hijacking attempt

Two Kenyan cabin crew members received one of the United Arab Emirates’ highest civilian honours for their role in responding to a hijacking attempt aboard a Flydubai passenger aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

David Kimotho and John Muchina were awarded the First Class Order of Zayed II during a ceremony in the UAE on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in recognition of their bravery during the September 30 incident involving Flight FZ1073.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum presented the awards at a ceremony attended by senior UAE officials, including Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also met the two crew members, praising their composure and professionalism during the emergency.

The leaders commended their efforts to protect passengers and assist in securing the aircraft, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to protecting human life and public safety.

The incident occurred on September 30, 2026, when Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

A violent confrontation broke out in the cockpit after the co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked the Indian captain, Smit Machchhar, with a cockpit axe.

A Flydubai passenger aircraft. PHOTO/Handout

UAE prosecutors later described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack, alleging that the co-pilot intended to crash the aircraft into Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and overpower the alleged attacker.

Kimotho and Muchina were among those who responded to the emergency. They helped attend to the injured captain while reassuring passengers and maintaining order as the situation unfolded.

Two other Flydubai pilots who were travelling aboard the aircraft subsequently took control and diverted the plane to Tabuk Airport in north-western Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Although the aircraft reportedly plunged thousands of feet during the struggle, all passengers and crew members survived.

The co-pilot was taken into custody, while Machchhar received initial treatment in Tabuk before being transferred to Abu Dhabi for further medical care.

The actions of the Kenyan crew members were subsequently recognised by UAE leadership, highlighting the role of cabin crew in responding to emergencies that threaten passenger safety.

The First Class Order of Zayed II is a civilian decoration awarded by the UAE to recognise exceptional service and significant contributions. It is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the country’s founding president.

The honour recognises distinguished contributions in areas including diplomacy, international cooperation, economic partnerships and public service. It can also recognise exceptional courage in protecting human life and public safety.

For Kimotho and Muchina, the award acknowledges their response during an emergency that threatened the safety of everyone aboard the aircraft.

Their recognition also places a spotlight on the responsibilities of cabin crew beyond routine passenger service, particularly when confronted with violence, medical emergencies or other incidents in flight.

Cabin crew members are responsible for passenger safety and must respond to emergencies while coordinating with flight deck personnel. In this incident, the intervention of crew members and passengers helped contain the confrontation after the injured captain opened the cockpit door.

The safe landing at Tabuk allowed the injured captain to receive medical attention and enabled authorities to take the alleged attacker into custody.

The honour was presented nearly a month after the incident, recognising the two Kenyans for their role in protecting passengers and assisting the injured captain during the crisis.

The award ceremony on October 27 brought together senior UAE leaders and officials to recognise the crew members’ actions. Their recognition underscores the importance of composure, teamwork and decisive action when the safety of passengers and aircraft is threatened.