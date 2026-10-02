Dahira Ahmed

Kenya unveils national green building repository to drive climate-resilient construction
KGBS is also focusing on climate resilience, particularly as Kenya prepares for the expected El Niño rains.
KGBS is also focusing on climate resilience, particularly as Kenya prepares for the expected El Niño rains.
For Muslims, the month-long time of Ramadhan is like training at a spiritual school. Those who accurately and genuinely observe it come out of it refreshed, as if they had graduated, their sins of the past vanishing like parched leaves.
According to the UN Women, an estimated 840 million women, almost one in three, have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both at least once in their life (30 per cent of women aged 15 and older).
Thousands gathered, with the aim to learn about the rich history, complex customs, and evolving narrative of the Somali, which took place from November 28 to 30, 2025.