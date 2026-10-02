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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Dahira Ahmed

Ramadhan 2026: A sacred time of reflection and faith
News

Ramadhan 2026: A sacred time of reflection and faith

For Muslims, the month-long time of Ramadhan is like training at a spiritual school. Those who accurately and genuinely observe it come out of it refreshed, as if they had graduated, their sins of the past vanishing like parched leaves.

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Why protection systems are failing women- Gender specialist
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Why protection systems are failing women- Gender specialist

According to the UN Women, an estimated 840 million women, almost one in three, have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both at least once in their life (30 per cent of women aged 15 and older).

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