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Jemimah Mose
Radio Generation Kenya
Jemimah Mose
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VIdeos
What’s your experience with losing footage from an event?
By
Jemimah Mose
·
17 Mar 2026
VIdeos
Do you also feel that some songs you sing along to, while others are just meant to be listened to?
By
Jemimah Mose
·
17 Mar 2026
VIdeos
Do you prefer vinyl, or the newer ways of listening to music like streaming, downloads, and apps?
By
Jemimah Mose
·
17 Mar 2026
VIdeos
What did you think about this year’s Super Bowl? Was it as good as the ones you’ve seen in the past?
By
Jemimah Mose
·
10 Feb 2026
VIdeos
What’s the craziest thing you’ve done for your partner on Valentine’s Day?
By
Jemimah Mose
·
10 Feb 2026
VIdeos
Do you think opening a church should require a certificate in theology?
By
Jemimah Mose
·
10 Feb 2026
VIdeos
Is it true that Gen Z is less intelligent than millennials and previous generations?
By
Jemimah Mose
·
10 Feb 2026
VIdeos
Let’s raise awareness and break the stigma around epilepsy
By
Jemimah Mose
·
10 Feb 2026
VIdeos
Do you think technology is helping or making people lose opportunities?
By
Jemimah Mose
·
10 Feb 2026
VIdeos
Ksh 87,000 ghost leaners in Kenya!! Ksh 1.1 billion lost!! Are we even a Country?
By
Jemimah Mose
·
10 Feb 2026
VIdeos
Nairobi inawork kweli?
By
Jemimah Mose
·
10 Feb 2026
VIdeos
What to do if someone starts having an epileptic seizure
By
Jemimah Mose
·
10 Feb 2026
VIdeos
Would you take care of someone completely including bathing them for Ksh 30k if they’re well and fit?
By
Jemimah Mose
·
10 Feb 2026
VIdeos
Huku nje watu wanapendana😳327 couples in a mass wedding?😂😂😂Alafu kuna wewe🥲😂😂
By
Jemimah Mose
·
10 Feb 2026
VIdeos
Waluhya wa kwa akina Openje wamesema Ugali unaeza pika na kaugali kengine kadogo kama mboga😂😂😂🥲
By
Jemimah Mose
·
10 Feb 2026
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