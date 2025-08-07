Terry Muriuki

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Devolution of health was a national mistake, says KMPDU official
KMPDU Deputy Secretary General, Dennis Miskellah said the decision to devolve health without first costing the function or creating proper structures was a major policy blunder
KMPDU Deputy Secretary General, Dennis Miskellah said the decision to devolve health without first costing the function or creating proper structures was a major policy blunder
CS Duale accused the Mediheal Hospital founder using public resources to carry out questionable kidney transplants.