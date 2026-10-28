Britam taps former EY Kenya boss Celestine Munda as board chair

Celestine Munda has been appointed as the Board Chairperson of Britam Holdings Plc, effective October 27, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

The insurance and financial services group announced the appointment, confirming that Munda, an Independent Non-Executive Director, had taken over as interim chair on March 30, 2026.

Her appointment places an experienced corporate leader at the helm of the group's board as Britam implements its ASCEND 2026–2030 Strategy, which aims to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders, customers, employees and communities across its African markets.

Britam said Munda brings more than 30 years of professional and leadership experience spanning professional services and the energy sector. She served in an interim capacity for more than six months.

The company said it appointed her in accordance with its Articles of Association, subject to regulatory approvals.

Munda is a former Senior Partner at Ernst & Young (EY), where she served as Country Managing Partner for Kenya and held senior regional and continental leadership positions.

During her time at EY, she served as Consulting Services Managing Partner for East and Central Africa and Risk Advisory Services Leader for Africa, roles that placed her in leadership positions spanning business consulting, risk management and professional services.

As Country Managing Partner, she served in the firm's senior leadership structure in Kenya, overseeing the professional services business and strategic direction.

Her regional and continental appointments also gave her experience across multiple markets, particularly in consulting and risk advisory services, areas relevant to corporate governance, organisational performance and the management of business risks.

Before and during her professional services career, Munda also held roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Royal Dutch Shell, broadening her experience across professional advisory services and the energy industry.

Her career has therefore combined accounting expertise, business advisory leadership and experience in a major international energy company, alongside board-level responsibilities in different organisations.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting (Honours) and is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya.

Her accounting background provides a foundation in financial reporting, auditing, and corporate financial management, disciplines that support oversight of financial institutions and accountability in business operations.

She has also undertaken leadership training programmes at Harvard Business School and the Gordon Institute of Business Science at the University of Pretoria.

The programmes strengthen her executive leadership and management background, complementing the experience she gained in senior roles in consulting and risk advisory services.

Her appointment comes as companies across the financial services sector navigate changing customer expectations, regulatory requirements and the need to maintain strong governance and risk management frameworks.

Beyond her work at EY, Munda serves on the boards of M-PESA Foundation, TradeMark Africa and Jaguar Petroleum Limited, among other organisations and initiatives.

These appointments give her exposure to different sectors, including philanthropy, regional trade and the energy industry.

Her involvement in multiple organisations also broadens her experience in board oversight, strategic decision-making and accountability across different institutional settings.

Britam's board said it welcomed her appointment and expressed confidence in her continued leadership as the company pursues its long-term strategy.

The group's ASCEND 2026–2030 Strategy is intended to guide its operations and growth over the five-year period, with an emphasis on delivering sustainable value to stakeholders.

Britam Holdings is a diversified financial services group operating across seven African markets: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Mozambique, and Malawi.

Its business interests span insurance and other financial services, serving individuals, businesses and institutional customers across the region.

The group's regional presence makes board oversight important for coordinating strategic priorities while maintaining governance and accountability across markets.

Munda's appointment comes as she transitions from the interim chairmanship to the substantive board leadership position, subject to the required regulatory approvals.