Cabinet Affairs PS Idris Dokota has called for budgetary allocations to be aligned with institutional priorities to strengthen government coordination, accountability and service delivery.

Dokota made the remarks on Monday after appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on National Administration and Internal Security to deliberate on the State Department for Cabinet Affairs' policies, programmes and expenditure ceilings under the 2027 Budget Policy Statement.

The session was chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, who leads the parliamentary committee responsible for scrutinising matters relating to national administration and internal security.

During the engagement, Dokota outlined the department's institutional priorities, resource requirements and planned interventions aimed at improving coordination across government institutions.

He said adequate alignment between budgetary allocations and institutional responsibilities was necessary to improve efficiency and ensure government programmes were implemented effectively.

"Today, I appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on National Administration and Internal Security, chaired by Hon. Gabriel Tongoyo, MP for Narok West, to deliberate on the State Department for Cabinet Affairs’ policies, programmes and expenditure ceilings as outlined in the 2027 Budget Policy Statement," Dokota said.

The Principal Secretary explained that the department's priorities include strengthening government coordination, facilitating the implementation of Cabinet decisions and enhancing whole-of-government service delivery.

These functions are central to ensuring that government policies and decisions are translated into coordinated actions across ministries, departments and agencies.

The PS maintained that the discussions provided an opportunity to explain the resources required by the department to execute its mandate and implement planned interventions.

He emphasised that funding decisions should reflect institutional needs and national development priorities to prevent gaps between government policy commitments and their implementation.

The PS also highlighted the importance of effective coordination among government institutions, noting that improved collaboration was necessary to enhance the delivery of public services.

" The engagement provided an opportunity to highlight our institutional priorities, resource requirements and planned interventions in strengthening Government coordination, facilitating the implementation of Cabinet decisions and enhancing whole-of-government service delivery," he said.

The appearance forms part of the National Assembly's scrutiny of government departments' proposed expenditure and policy priorities ahead of the 2027/2028 financial year.

Under the budget-making process, parliamentary committees examine proposed allocations, assess institutional requirements and provide oversight on the utilisation of public resources.

The Departmental Committee on National Administration and Internal Security is among the parliamentary bodies involved in examining the policies, programmes and spending priorities of government departments falling under its mandate.

Dokota further stressed that accountability and efficiency should remain central considerations when allocating public funds, arguing that institutional priorities must be adequately reflected in the budget.

He explained that the committee's oversight role was important in promoting responsible spending and ensuring government institutions remained responsive to national development objectives.

"I underscored the importance of aligning budgetary allocations with institutional priorities to strengthen efficiency, accountability and effective service delivery. I appreciate the Committee's constructive engagement and oversight role, which are vital in promoting prudent utilisation of public resources and ensuring that Government institutions remain responsive to national development priorities," he said.

The PS welcomed the committee's engagement, describing parliamentary oversight as an important part of ensuring that public institutions operate within their mandates and use allocated resources responsibly.

He added that the State Department for Cabinet Affairs remained committed to transparency, fiscal discipline and effective execution of its responsibilities.

The department's budgetary priorities will be considered alongside other government spending proposals as Parliament continues examining the 2027 Budget Policy Statement.

The discussions are expected to inform scrutiny of the resources required by government institutions to implement their programmes and support the administration's wider development agenda.

Dokota reiterated his department's commitment to ensuring that available resources are directed towards institutional objectives and contribute to improved coordination and service delivery across government.