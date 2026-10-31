Coast police rule out Likoni curfew after killing of enforcement officer

Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno has ruled out the possibility of a curfew in Likoni, Mombasa County, following a deadly attack on county enforcement officers and police officers earlier this week.

Nuno has assured residents that normal activities will continue uninterrupted despite heightened security operations targeting those behind the October 26 attack, which left one county enforcement officer dead and three others injured.

In a statement dated October 30, the regional police commander said the incident was an isolated criminal act and should not be interpreted as a reflection of the general security situation in the area.

“There is NO CURFEW in Likoni. Law-abiding citizens will NOT be affected in any way by the ongoing targeted security operations,” Nuno said.

The attack occurred at around 3.40 am along Barabara ya Mchanga, where county enforcement officers and two Administration Police officers were manning a cess collection checkpoint.

According to police, a gang of armed men confronted the officers before a violent confrontation broke out.

The attackers reportedly overpowered the officers and escaped with an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Police said the stolen firearm was taken from an Administration Police officer and was subsequently used to shoot the officers during the attack.

The deceased was identified as Omari Mzerera, a Mombasa County enforcement officer who sustained a gunshot wound to the back, with the bullet exiting through his chest.

Three other officers, comprising one police officer and two county enforcement officers, sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Mombasa County Police Commander Stella Cherono said investigations had been launched to establish the number of attackers, their identities and the motive behind the incident. No arrests had been reported at the time.

Nuno says security agencies have intensified operations to apprehend the suspects and recover the missing firearm.

He has also cautioned residents against spreading unverified information on social media.

"Some individuals are spreading alarming and unverified reports with intent to cause panic and fear. Rely only on official communication from the National Police Service," Nuno said.

The regional police commander has appealed to residents of Likoni and the wider Mombasa region to cooperate with security agencies and continue with their daily activities, assuring them that security has been enhanced.