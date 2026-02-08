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Coast police boss issues orders to shoot local Panga Boys
Speaking to the press on February 7, 2026, Nuno said those involved in crime have only two choices: abandon their activities or leave the entire Coast region.
Speaking to the press on February 7, 2026, Nuno said those involved in crime have only two choices: abandon their activities or leave the entire Coast region.
Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno has given assurance to both domestic and international tourists that heightened security will be maintained throughout the festivities.