Court halts online alcohol sales in Nairobi, sets strict age verification rules

Digital alcohol sellers in Nairobi face tighter controls after the High Court barred online sales and deliveries that fail to meet new licensing, customer authentication and age-verification conditions.

The interim directives, issued on Monday, November 9, 2026, require businesses selling alcoholic drinks through websites, mobile applications and other online marketplaces to secure the necessary permits and put safeguards in place before allowing customers to make purchases.

Justice David Mburu issued the orders after certifying as urgent an application by David Biketi Wati against the Nairobi City County Government, the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board and other parties.

The judge granted prayers two and three of the application on an interim basis as the court awaits the hearing and determination of the matter.

Among the key conditions is a requirement for digital platforms to create dedicated sections for alcoholic beverages, with access limited through secure customer authentication systems such as passwords or personal identification numbers.

Platforms must also establish reliable mechanisms to confirm that users are at least 18 years old before granting them access to the restricted sections.

The court further directed operators to conduct age checks before completing purchases and carry out a separate verification exercise to establish the recipient's age before handing over or delivering the drinks.

The restrictions also cover digital alcohol advertising and promotions. The court restrained businesses from using hyperlinks, interactive advertisements and other online features to direct customers to alcohol purchasing platforms without first meeting the prescribed access and age-verification standards.

The ruling comes as Nairobi County moves to strengthen oversight of the liquor industry through the proposed Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Bill, 2026.

The planned legislation seeks to address gaps in the regulation of alcohol businesses, particularly the expansion of online ordering and home delivery services.

Trade and Hustler Opportunities Chief Officer Lydia Mathia said the proposed law would subject digital alcohol traders and delivery operators to closer scrutiny through tougher licensing rules and measures to prevent irresponsible distribution.

She said the reforms were intended to protect consumers, particularly young people, while ensuring legitimate liquor businesses operate within a transparent and accountable regulatory framework.

Mathia also pointed to concerns about underage drinking and irresponsible alcohol advertising, noting that the county plans to strengthen consumer safeguards, monitor the alcohol supply chain and tackle the sale of counterfeit and illicit liquor.

The proposed law also seeks to encourage responsible drinking, expand public awareness and support rehabilitation programmes for people struggling with alcohol dependency.

As the case proceeds, the petitioner has been directed to serve the court orders and directions on the respondents and interested parties within two days.

Those served will have seven days from the date of service to file and serve their responses.

The matter will be mentioned at the Milimani High Court on November 18, 2026, to confirm compliance and receive further directions.

The court cautioned that failure to observe the interim orders could attract penal consequences.