CS Chirchir commits to opening Rironi-Naivasha dual carriageway by December

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has committed to opening the Rironi-Naivasha dual carriageway to motorists by early December 2026, saying the contractor is working within the set timelines to complete the major infrastructure project.

Speaking on October 30, 2026, during an inspection tour of the Rironi-Mau Summit road by the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, Chirchir said more than 90 teams had been deployed to accelerate construction and meet the deadline.

"Honourable Members, I want to thank you as a Committee for coming to see what the Government is doing with public funds. This is one of our major projects aimed at opening up our country. We want to finish the dualling of the Nairobi-Naivasha section by December and open it for use," he said.

The CS, however, noted that some design works would remain at the Naivasha Junction, where the government plans to construct an interchange featuring an overpass and underpass.

Chirchir said the project was progressing at approximately four kilometres per week, adding that the government had secured adequate bitumen supplies despite a reported shortage in the country.

He further revealed that the contractor would move to the Gilgil and Mai Mahiu sections, which are also earmarked for dualling to improve transport connectivity.

Committee Chairperson George Kariuki said members were satisfied with the progress, noting that the project would ease movement and facilitate trade between counties.

"We are here to oversight what the Ministry is doing and so far we are impressed with the project because we can see there is value for public funds. This road has a positive impact on Kenyans, it will open up business between our counties and ease transport for other road users. As a Committee, we are happy," said Kariuki.

The CS also assured lawmakers that the government was undertaking due diligence on contractors to weed out those with a record of abandoning public projects despite receiving payments.

"We are now keen on their performance records. All contractors are undergoing due diligence that is done in a strict way, this is to ensure value for public money," he said.