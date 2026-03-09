Do you think it’s fair for the state to execute Charles even though he is known to be innocent?

Radio Generation (rgk.co.ke), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights!

Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM

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Radio Generation-Kenya @2025