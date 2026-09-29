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Noah Sanya
Radio Generation Kenya
Noah Sanya
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VIdeos
If you’re heading to the CBD, remember to pay your parking fees
By
Noah Sanya
·
29 Sep 2026
VIdeos
When you’re already at the hospital seeking treatment, should parking really be another expense?
By
Noah Sanya
·
29 Sep 2026
VIdeos
That snooze button might be messing with your sleep!
By
Noah Sanya
·
28 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Ladies, would you join China’s Gen Z trend of dyeing armpit hair in bright, colourful shades?
By
Noah Sanya
·
28 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Your cab driver didn’t sign up to be your therapist...
By
Noah Sanya
·
24 Sep 2026
VIdeos
"One Woman, One Bra" has been selected to represent Kenya at the Oscars
By
Noah Sanya
·
24 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Someone in Germany is paying €3 for a Kenyan chewing stick...
By
Noah Sanya
·
24 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Small talk was so unbearable, she chose blindness instead😭
By
Noah Sanya
·
24 Sep 2026
VIdeos
When every second counts, a normal ride becomes more than just a ride...
By
Noah Sanya
·
23 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Apparently, more Kenyans now have over KSh 500,000 sitting in their bank accounts
By
Noah Sanya
·
23 Sep 2026
VIdeos
17 children, one more on the way, and she says she’s obsessed with being pregnant…
By
Noah Sanya
·
23 Sep 2026
VIdeos
When Mosiria leaves the country, someone has to keep the footbridge campaign alive 😅😂
By
Noah Sanya
·
23 Sep 2026
VIdeos
#MyPerspective: A true friend is revealed in moments when there’s nothing to gain
By
Noah Sanya
·
22 Sep 2026
VIdeos
A drunk passenger can turn a simple ride into a whole situation
By
Noah Sanya
·
22 Sep 2026
VIdeos
How serious is the global HIV threat today, and are we doing enough to prevent new infections?
By
Noah Sanya
·
22 Sep 2026
VIdeos
They did you dirty, so you do them dirtier😭... When it comes to revenge, how far is too far?
By
Noah Sanya
·
22 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Would you volunteer to gamble for the sake of science?👀
By
Noah Sanya
·
22 Sep 2026
VIdeos
#MyPerspective: One individual may hurt you, but that doesn’t define an entire gender
By
Noah Sanya
·
21 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Not every passenger is who they say they are...
By
Noah Sanya
·
21 Sep 2026
VIdeos
When does a church offering stop being an act of giving and start feeling like a financial demand?👀
By
Noah Sanya
·
21 Sep 2026
VIdeos
If true crime is your bedtime comfort show… we need to talk👀😅
By
Noah Sanya
·
21 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Kuzaa Si Kazi, Kazi Ni Kelea! ~ Wambugu wa Kamau
By
Noah Sanya
·
17 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Wambugu: One of the reasons secondary schools are being burnt is the pressure students face
By
Noah Sanya
·
17 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Wambugu wa Kamau: CBC is collaborative, with competencies such as communication and collaboration.
By
Noah Sanya
·
17 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Wambugu: In CBE what matters is what the child is going to do with what they’ve learned
By
Noah Sanya
·
17 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Wambugu wa Kamau ~ Have you ever taken the time to interrogate the question: What is life?
By
Noah Sanya
·
17 Sep 2026
VIdeos
The package knew exactly where to go… straight to the EX! 😂😂
By
Noah Sanya
·
17 Sep 2026
VIdeos
What is your responsibility to your parents should taking care of them be an obligation or a choice?
By
Noah Sanya
·
17 Sep 2026
VIdeos
#MyPerspective: When you express gratitude, you’re training your brain to notice the good around you
By
Noah Sanya
·
17 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Should Kenya pay up $4.7 trillion in reparations to Britain for colonial rule?
By
Noah Sanya
·
17 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Kenya ranks 2nd globally among the most welcoming countries, while its passport rankings take a hit.
By
Noah Sanya
·
17 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Sometimes it’s not just about the love story… maybe the visa was part of the plot all along!
By
Noah Sanya
·
10 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Why should an event pause presentations simply because a politician has arrived?
By
Noah Sanya
·
10 Sep 2026
VIdeos
#MyPerspective: Whenever you feel stuck, take yourself to where the people with fancy suites frequent
By
Noah Sanya
·
10 Sep 2026
VIdeos
If you hop into any cab, leave it as clean as you found it. A little respect can go a long way.
By
Noah Sanya
·
10 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Thailand is packaging groceries using banana leaves instead of plastic!
By
Noah Sanya
·
10 Sep 2026
VIdeos
This #WorldSuicidePreventionDay, let’s change the narrative on suicide. Start the conversation!
By
Noah Sanya
·
10 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Kenyans, Which Superfood Do You Swear By?
By
Noah Sanya
·
8 Sep 2026
VIdeos
He Returned From Overseas and Found Strange Men With His Wife! Kama Ni Wewe, Utadu?
By
Noah Sanya
·
8 Sep 2026
VIdeos
You Work Abroad, Send Money Home… Bado Haitoshi?
By
Noah Sanya
·
8 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Is Kenya Slowly Becoming South Africa? The Golden Handshake Explained
By
Noah Sanya
·
8 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Burundians In Nairobi: Solution Or New Problem For Kenya?
By
Noah Sanya
·
8 Sep 2026
VIdeos
With Populations this Size, How do you Even Organise an Election?
By
Noah Sanya
·
8 Sep 2026
VIdeos
With Populations this Size, How do you Even Organise an Election?
By
Noah Sanya
·
8 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Kuna Outbreak Ya Lookalikes? Why Are We Suddenly Meeting Our Doubles?
By
Noah Sanya
·
8 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Weekend Manenoz...Fally Ipupa Concert: What really happened
By
Noah Sanya
·
8 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Wildebeests Are Migrating… Why Are We Following?
By
Noah Sanya
·
8 Sep 2026
VIdeos
Ruto Is Now Messing Up Our Country! That's Why He Is Serving One Term: Levi Munyeri
By
Noah Sanya
·
8 Sep 2026
VIdeos
What Needs To Be Changed In The 2010 Constitution: Sumayyah Mokku
By
Noah Sanya
·
7 Sep 2026
VIdeos
How Ruto Ruined Uhuru Kenyatta's Legacy- Dr. Peter Mbae
By
Noah Sanya
·
7 Sep 2026
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