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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

VIdeos

What is your responsibility to your parents should taking care of them be an obligation or a choice?

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What is your responsibility to your parents should taking care of them be an obligation or a choice?

Radio Generation (rgk.co.ke), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM The Power Drive: 7 PM to 10 PM Host: Bashir Halaiki & Adan Abdi Producer: Kimeli Yego Digital: Marion Rono

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