Eastleigh building had construction approval but no occupation certificate, Sakaja says

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has disclosed that the 18-storey building that collapsed in Eastleigh had been approved for construction by the county government but did not have an occupation certificate, raising questions about how the premises were being used before the disaster.

The building collapsed along 9th Street, First Avenue, on Friday, October 23, 2026, triggering an emergency rescue operation as fears grew that workers, traders and other people could be trapped beneath the debris. Some shops on the ground floor were reportedly operating before the structure came down.

Speaking at the scene, Sakaja questioned the enforcement of building regulations in Nairobi, saying developers often continue violating construction requirements because enforcement notices are not followed by effective action.

“Whenever we see such an incident, an enforcement notice is issued, but it is not followed up, people get low fines, and they continue doing this,” Sakaja said.

The governor argued that the penalties imposed on developers who break construction rules were too low to discourage further violations. He called for county governments to regain prosecutorial powers to strengthen action against those who disregard building standards.

The absence of an occupation certificate has placed renewed focus on the county's oversight of the building, particularly how businesses were operating in the structure before it collapsed.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said investigators would establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether anyone should face criminal charges.

“Whoever is the owner, whoever authorised the building, all of them may be charged appropriately, but that will come after thorough investigations are done,” Issa said.

The police commander said a woman had been rescued from the rubble, although the total number of people who were inside the building at the time of the collapse remained unknown.

Rescue teams continued clearing debris and searching for people who might still be trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

The incident prompted leaders to demand investigations into the building's approval and inspection process, with calls for anyone found responsible to be held accountable.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula called for an impartial investigation to establish the cause of the collapse and ensure those found culpable face the law.

“I call for thorough and impartial investigations to establish the cause of this tragic incident and hold those found culpable accountable. There is a need to enforce stricter enforcement of building standards and safety regulations to prevent similar tragedies and safeguard lives,” he said.

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan expressed concern for families waiting for news about traders, workers and residents who remained unaccounted for. He also praised emergency responders and members of the public who were helping with the rescue operation.

“My heart goes out to the families of the traders, workers and residents who remain unaccounted for. I know how painful these hours of waiting are, and I stand with you. My thoughts and prayers are with you and with everyone affected by this tragedy. I am deeply grateful to the first responders, rescue teams and community members working tirelessly against the clock to reach those still trapped. Your courage and selflessness reflect the very best of us,” he said.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino called for an independent investigation, citing concerns about possible bribery and negligence in the building approval process.

“The County Government must explain how such buildings receive approval and whether proper inspections are conducted,” Owino said.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro urged regulators and licensing authorities to carry out their duties diligently to prevent similar incidents.

“All relevant actors, regulators and licensing authorities must do their job with dedication and seriousness to prevent these kinds of tragedies,” Nyoro said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka questioned how a building of that size could have been erected in a crowded neighbourhood before collapsing.

“When the dust settles, Kenyans will ask how a building of this size came to stand, and fall, in a crowded neighbourhood,” Kalonzo said.

He called for those involved in approving, inspecting and constructing the building to be identified and held responsible where wrongdoing is established, regardless of their positions or connections.

People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua called for investigations into the collapse and an urgent audit of buildings across Nairobi, questioning how the structure had been allowed to operate without an occupation certificate.

“It is unacceptable that questions about basic safety compliance arise only after a building has collapsed and lives are at risk. If the building had no occupation certificate, who allowed it to operate, and who must answer for that failure?”

Karua also warned against delaying action until another disaster occurs.

“We cannot wait for another tragedy to expose the same failures,” she said.

Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga also called for authorities to establish the cause of the collapse and hold those responsible accountable, saying residents' safety must not be compromised.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna expressed hope that the rescue operation would result in survivors being found. He said the Kenya Red Cross had reported being in communication with workers trapped inside the building.

The Eastleigh collapse has also revived memories of a 14-storey building under construction in Nairobi's South C estate that collapsed on January 2, killing two security guards.

The National Construction Authority said the South C project had been registered but was non-compliant when it collapsed.

In June, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions approved charges against 37 people linked to the South C incident, including public officials and construction professionals. The proposed charges included manslaughter and neglect of official duty, and the case remains ongoing.

The latest incident has renewed scrutiny of construction approvals, building inspections and enforcement of safety regulations in Nairobi, with leaders demanding answers over how the Eastleigh structure was allowed to be used without an occupation certificate.