Sakaja: Nairobi collects 100,000 tonnes of garbage ahead of El Niño rains

Nairobi County has collected more than 100,000 tonnes of garbage in a month as authorities intensify efforts to clear drainage systems and reduce the risk of flooding ahead of the anticipated El Niño rains.

Governor Johnson Sakaja says the county is targeting flood-prone areas through garbage collection, drainage clearance and the removal of silt from major rivers, including the Nairobi, Mathare and Ngong rivers.

The county collects approximately 3,200 tonnes of garbage daily, with current operations focused on preventing waste from blocking waterways and drainage channels.

“Through the coordinated efforts of our teams, particularly the Green Army, which has been cleaning the city, unclogging drainage systems and collecting and disposing of waste, we have collected more than 100,000 tonnes of garbage in just one month, averaging approximately 3,200 tonnes daily,” Sakaja said on Sunday.

The governor said the interventions had helped reduce flooding risks in several identified hotspots, particularly areas where illegal dumping and accumulated silt had restricted water flow.

He said teams had undertaken desilting and dredging along river channels to improve drainage and reduce the risk of rivers bursting their banks during heavy rainfall.

“These efforts have helped reduce the risk of flooding in several El Niño hotspots. In areas where illegal dumping had obstructed river channels, our teams have undertaken desilting and dredging to improve water flow and minimise the risk of rivers bursting their banks,” he said.

Sakaja attributed the progress to coordination between county departments and national government agencies involved in flood preparedness and emergency response.

“The decision to come together and work as a team, rather than in silos, has helped us achieve a lot. So far, the impact of the anticipated El Niño rains has been mitigated through our interventions, and we are continuing to do everything possible to address the risks,” he said.

The county's preparedness plan has six main areas of intervention, including river restoration, public awareness, waste management and emergency response.

The first involves desilting and dredging major rivers, improving their capacity to carry water and reclaiming riparian corridors to facilitate water flow.

The second targets residents living in flood-prone areas, including those occupying riparian reserves. Authorities have urged people in high-risk locations to cooperate with safety measures and relocation efforts where necessary.

The third focuses on regular garbage collection, clearing drainage channels and removing waste from waterways.

The county has deployed Green Army personnel to support the exercise across Nairobi.

The fourth involves public education through the county's six-borough administrative structure.

Residents are being sensitised on flood risks, safety precautions and the steps to take during emergencies.

The fifth pillar brings together county and national government agencies, including the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), the Kenya Red Cross and disaster management teams.

The agencies are expected to coordinate drainage works, evacuations, rescue operations and other emergency interventions.

The sixth focuses on training emergency personnel and conducting simulation exercises to assess preparedness, coordination and rescue capabilities.

Sakaja said the county was continuing to prepare for the rains following warnings from the Kenya Meteorological Department that rainfall could begin at any time.

“Our efforts are ongoing, and we continue to strengthen our preparedness. The Kenya Meteorological Department has advised that the rains could begin at any time, and we have made significant progress in getting the city ready. However, there is still more work to be done, and our teams remain on the ground to ensure that we respond effectively,” he said.