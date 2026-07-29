Exposed! How Politicians Sponsor Student Leaders In Exchange For Crowds & Distribution Of Drugs

Student leader (JKUAT), Moses Nyanduga joins us for a candid conversation on the state of higher education in Kenya, student leadership, and the challenges facing young people today. He discusses the need for practical skills in education, the cost of living for university students, political influence in student leadership, and why many innovative student projects and research initiatives never get the support they deserve. Nyanduga also shares his thoughts on governance within learning institutions and the reforms needed to better prepare graduates for life beyond the classroom. Radio Generation (https://radiogeneration.co.ke/), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us on Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya YouTube, Instagram and TikTok: RadioGenKe Radio Generation-Kenya @2026