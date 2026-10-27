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Breaking

Fire engulfs residential apartments in Ongata Rongai

The cause of the inferno remains unknown, with further details on the extent of the damage and possible casualties yet to emerge.

Short read · 1 min read
Fire
Picture of the apartment engulfed by fire in Ongata Rongai. Screengrab

A fire has engulfed residential apartments in the Tumaini area, behind Maasai Mall in Ongata Rongai, on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the inferno remains unknown, with further details on the extent of the damage and possible casualties yet to emerge.

More to follow...

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