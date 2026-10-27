Fire engulfs residential apartments in Ongata Rongai
The cause of the inferno remains unknown, with further details on the extent of the damage and possible casualties yet to emerge.
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A fire has engulfed residential apartments in the Tumaini area, behind Maasai Mall in Ongata Rongai, on Tuesday morning.
The cause of the inferno remains unknown, with further details on the extent of the damage and possible casualties yet to emerge.
More to follow...
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