From Two Dreamers To Funding Charities Across 5 Continents: The Cycle 5 Story ~ P.L & Kristen

What starts as a dream can grow into something that changes lives. In this inspiring conversation, P.L. and Kristen Meindertsma share the story behind Cycle 5 to Survive a journey that has grown from an ambitious idea into a global mission supporting charitable causes across five continents. They discuss the challenges of cycling across continents, the sacrifices that come with life on the road, how they identify and support charities, and the impact of empowering communities through purpose-driven action. The couple also reflects on family, resilience, and the motivation that keeps them moving forward despite the obstacles they encounter along the way. #Cycle5ToSurvive #Charity #Cycling #CommunityImpact #Inspiration #ThePeoplesBreakfast Radio Generation (https://radiogeneration.co.ke/), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us on Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya YouTube, Instagram and TikTok: RadioGenKe Radio Generation-Kenya @2026