Gachagua Is The Gate To Mt. Kenya! God Will Help Us Take Ruto Home: Kimure & Sayialel

Stanley Kimure: National Director of Political Affairs, Strategy & Mobilization, DCP Sayialel Mankuyio: Pan African & Activist Radio Generation (https://radiogeneration.co.ke/), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us on Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya YouTube, Instagram and TikTok: RadioGenKe Radio Generation-Kenya @2026