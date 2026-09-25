Gertrude’s, M-PESA Foundation expand telemedicine programme to five more counties

A telemedicine programme run by Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation and the M-PESA Foundation is set to expand specialist paediatric care to more underserved communities, with more than 50,000 children targeted for support across 10 counties by August 2027.

The second phase of Daktari Smart will build on a programme that has already reached more than 27,000 children in Samburu, Homa Bay, Baringo, Narok and Lamu since it was launched in 2021.

The initiative allows healthcare workers in participating facilities to connect children with paediatric specialists at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Muthaiga, Nairobi, through remote consultations.

Under the new phase, dubbed “Daktari Smart: Beyond Technology”, the partners will focus not only on increasing access to telemedicine but also on strengthening the health systems needed to keep the service running.

The programme plans to train 800 healthcare workers and 1,150 community health promoters, while improving referral networks and working with county governments to take greater ownership of the service.

The expansion comes amid challenges faced by families in underserved areas where specialist paediatric services may be located far from where they live. Telemedicine allows healthcare workers to seek specialist advice remotely, reducing the need for some children and their families to make long journeys for an initial specialist assessment.

Dr Carol Waweru, Head of Impact Programmes at Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation, said the next phase would focus on strengthening the systems supporting the technology.

“The value of Daktari Smart goes beyond technology and into putting specialist knowledge within reach of children and families who may otherwise face long journeys, delays and additional costs to access care. As we move into the next phase, our focus is on strengthening the systems around telemedicine so that this access can be sustained,” she said.

The initiative has also been used to build specialist paediatric nursing skills in participating counties.

Two nurses from Lamu have been sponsored to undertake specialised Paediatric Nurse Training. One is based at Mpeketoni Sub-County Hospital, while the other is at Lamu County Referral Hospital, also known as King Fahad Hospital.

Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation says 205 nurses have so far received training nationally. The next phase is expected to add specialised paediatric oncology nursing training.

Dr Robert Nyarango, Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital Chief Executive Officer and Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation Trustee, said better referral systems would help ensure children are connected to the appropriate care when needed.

“An effective referral system is critical to ensuring children receive the right care at the right time. Through Daktari Smart, children in underserved areas can access specialised paediatric expertise from our main hospital in Muthaiga in real time. The programme will strengthen existing referral networks, helping healthcare providers identify when a child needs specialised care and enabling more children to receive it without unnecessary delays,” he said.

Daktari Smart recorded more than 8,000 telemedicine sessions in 2026, with the programme also providing a route to treatment for children requiring further care.

Patients identified through the remote consultations can receive free treatment at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital. Cases handled through the referral system have included cleft lip and palate, heart surgery and management of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.

The programme currently operates at six sites, with five more sites under construction ahead of planned service inception from October 2026.

The second phase will extend the programme to Turkana, Kwale, Vihiga, Laikipia and Makueni counties. Lamu will also receive additional training at the community level.

Healthcare workers and community health promoters will be equipped to identify children who may need specialist attention, begin referrals and help families navigate the care process.

The telemedicine service uses equipment such as electronic stethoscopes, vital signs monitors, high-resolution cameras, ultrasound machines, otoscopes and ECG equipment to support consultations between healthcare workers and specialists.

Joseph Ogutu, Trustee at Safaricom Foundation, said the second phase would use lessons from the programme's earlier implementation to strengthen the service.

“Through our partnership with Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, we have seen how technology can help address some of the barriers children and families face in accessing specialist healthcare. As we move into the next phase, our focus is on building on what we have learned, strengthening frontline health workers and referral pathways, and working with counties to ensure telemedicine becomes a sustainable part of healthcare delivery,” he said.

Celestine Munda, Trustee at M-PESA Foundation, said the programme seeks to make specialist paediatric services more accessible to children regardless of where they live.

The partners are also using data collected through Daktari Smart to study health-seeking behaviour, patient experiences, waiting times and transport barriers.

The findings are expected to help the partners identify gaps in service delivery and guide efforts to make telemedicine part of routine county healthcare systems.