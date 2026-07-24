Historic Records That Defined The World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was a tournament for the history books, filled with record-breaking performances, unforgettable surprises and historic moments. We break down the biggest records, the standout players and the moments that defined the tournament. Which record or surprise stood out to you the most? Radio Generation (https://radiogeneration.co.ke/), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us on Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya YouTube, Instagram and TikTok: RadioGenKe Radio Generation-Kenya @2026