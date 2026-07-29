How Shifting From Kibaki's Vision 2030 To Ruto's Bottom-Up Impacts Growth~ Joseph Manje

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Joseph Manje shares his perspective on Kenya's economic direction, taxation, public resource management, and the country's long-term development agenda. He discusses the shift from President Mwai Kibaki's Vision 2030 to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda under President William Ruto, and what that transition means for economic growth and national development. Manje also outlines Jubilee's approach to managing public resources, investing in key sectors such as agriculture, and prioritizing development without overburdening ordinary Kenyans. Radio Generation (https://radiogeneration.co.ke/), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us on Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya YouTube, Instagram and TikTok: RadioGenKe Radio Generation-Kenya @2026