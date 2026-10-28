Kenya suspends sea exports of four avocado varieties over low production levels

Kenya will suspend sea exports of Hass, Fuerte, Pinkerton, and Jumbo avocados from Friday, October 30, 2026, after a government assessment found that current production volumes are insufficient to sustain shipments.

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), through its Horticultural Crops Directorate, announced the closure after conducting a countrywide survey across major avocado-producing regions.

The survey found that current production levels were too low to support sea shipments, prompting the authority to restrict sea exports during the 2026/2027 season.

In a notice to avocado and mango exporters, importers, and processors, AFA said the closure would take effect on October 30, while air exports of the four avocado varieties would continue.

“Accordingly, you are hereby notified as follows: The closing of Hass, Fuerte, Pinkerton, and Jumbo harvesting season for sea shipment will come into force with effect from Friday, 30th October 2026,” the authority stated.

The restriction is not a complete ban on avocado exports. Exporters will still be allowed to ship the specified varieties by air, subject to inspection by the directorate.

AFA said export clearance would depend on compliance with inspection requirements, adding that all consignments would need traceability information.

The measures aim to ensure exported produce meets the authority's requirements during the reduced-production period.

The closure will also apply to avocado oil processors, who will not be allowed to continue harvesting fruit for processing during the restricted season.

Processors holding existing oil stocks and intending to export during the closure have been directed to request verification from the Horticultural Crops Directorate.

Applications must be sent to [email protected] by Monday, November 2, 2026.

Only oil stocks verified in advance will be cleared for export, according to the notice.

The authority has also suspended the importation of avocado fruit for oil processing during the closure.

AFA said the measure was intended to prevent the harvesting of immature locally grown avocados under the pretext that the fruit had been imported.

The directorate said it would continue monitoring avocado maturity patterns and issue further guidance where necessary.

The closure comes as the authority seeks to regulate harvesting and export activities in response to the production conditions identified during its survey.

Alongside the avocado restrictions, AFA has issued fresh instructions to mango exporters following concerns that some businesses mix mango consignments with avocados for sea shipment.

The authority said the practice occurred after the closure of the avocado harvesting season and sea exports, and warned it contravenes Section 20(5) of the Crops (Horticultural Crops) Regulations, 2020.

Under the new instructions, mango consignments presented for export permits must contain only mango fruit.

Exporters must also apply for physical inspection through [email protected], clearly identifying the location of the pack house where the consignment is prepared.

AFA said all produce intended for export must undergo inspection before it issues an export certificate.

“Comply with the above guidelines, without which an export permit for the consignment shall not be issued,” the authority warned.

The requirement places responsibility on exporters to ensure that consignments are correctly constituted and available for inspection before seeking clearance.

AFA has warned that exporters and avocado oil processors who breach the closure requirements risk losing their licences.

The authority said it could revoke export licences and withhold permits for consignments initiated in violation of the guidelines.

The restrictions apply to harvesting and export activities covered by the notice, while air shipments of the specified avocado varieties remain permitted subject to inspection and traceability requirements.

The directorate said it would continue monitoring crop maturity and production conditions as the season progresses.