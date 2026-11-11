Kenya extends temporary fuel Sulphur limit adjustment for six months

The government has extended the temporary adjustment of sulphur limits in petrol and diesel for another six months, citing continued uncertainty in the Middle East and disruptions to global petroleum supply chains.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry said the extension would allow a maximum sulphur content of 50 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg) in both petrol and diesel.

The decision was made following a request from the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and a recommendation by the National Standards Council.

Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Lee Kinyanjui said the extension was informed by a technical assessment and monitoring of developments affecting international petroleum supply.

The government said geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East, alongside disruptions affecting global supply routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, had necessitated the temporary measure.

The extension is intended to widen the range of available fuel sources that meet the approved specifications and protect Kenya from potential supply shortages.

Under the revised arrangement, the 50mg/kg sulphur limit will apply to KS EAS 177:2025, which covers Automotive Gas Oil (diesel), and KS EAS 158:2025, which covers Automotive Gasoline (premium motor spirit).

The ministry said the measure was designed to maintain uninterrupted fuel availability while safeguarding economic stability amid uncertainties in the global petroleum market.

“This is a temporary measure intended to maintain uninterrupted fuel availability and protect economic stability,” the ministry stated.

The government added that the adjustment would not be permanent, with the arrangement set for review at the end of the six-month period.

However, the review could be conducted earlier if global petroleum supply conditions improve.

The extension comes against the backdrop of concerns over the vulnerability of international fuel supply chains to geopolitical tensions and disruptions along key shipping routes.

The Strait of Hormuz is among the routes identified by the ministry as facing supply-chain disruptions, making it a factor in Kenya's assessment of the availability of petroleum products from different sources.

By temporarily allowing the higher sulphur limit, the government intends to broaden procurement options and reduce the risk of fuel shortages that could affect transport, businesses and other sectors dependent on petroleum products.

The announcement did not specify whether the extension would result in changes to retail fuel prices or provide details on the expected cost implications for consumers.

It also did not indicate the specific countries or suppliers expected to benefit from the expanded sourcing options.

The ministry maintained that the adjustment was temporary and would remain subject to changing international supply conditions.

The six-month extension will therefore provide the government with additional flexibility in sourcing fuel while monitoring developments in the global petroleum market.