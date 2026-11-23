Kenya's regulated Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs) have crossed the Sh1 trillion mark in gross loans for the first time, highlighting the sector's expanding role in providing credit and mobilising savings among households and businesses.

The Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) announced that gross loans reached Sh1.01 trillion as at September 2026, representing a growth of 9.50 per cent, as demand for credit continued to increase among members.

In its Quarter Three 2026 Statistical and Soundness Report released on November 23, 2026, the regulator also reported that the sector's total assets had risen to Sh1.29 trillion, while members' deposits stood at Sh900.58 billion.

The figures represent a significant milestone for the country's cooperative financial sector, which provides members with savings facilities and access to credit for personal and business development.

In an update, SASRA described the achievement as a historic development, linking the growth in lending to increasing confidence in SACCOs as financial institutions.

"For the first time, gross loans in Kenya's regulated SACCO sector have surpassed the KSh1 trillion mark, reaching KSh1.01 trillion as at September 2026.

"With total assets at Sh1.29 trillion and members' deposits reaching Sh900.58 billion, the sector continues to demonstrate its growing role in supporting Kenyans' financial aspirations," the authority stated.

According to the regulator's latest statistics, gross loans grew by 9.50 per cent, while total assets and members' deposits recorded growth rates of 11.87 per cent and 10.55 per cent, respectively.

SASRA attributed the expansion to sustained demand for credit and the sector's continued financial strength and stability.

The loans are used by members to finance various needs, including home ownership, education, business expansion and long-term wealth creation.

The latest performance builds on several years of expansion in Kenya's regulated SACCO industry, which has increasingly become an important source of financing for individuals and enterprises.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Economic Survey 2026 shows that the sector's total assets increased from Sh971.96 billion in 2023 to Sh1.076 trillion in 2024 before reaching Sh1.21 trillion in 2025.

Over the same period, loans and advances grew from Sh758.57 billion in 2023 to Sh845.11 billion in 2024 and Sh948.31 billion in 2025.

Members' deposits also increased from Sh682.19 billion in 2023 to Sh749.43 billion in 2024 before reaching Sh831.91 billion in 2025.

The sector's membership expanded from approximately 6.84 million in 2023 to 7.39 million in 2024 and 7.81 million in 2025, reflecting the growing number of Kenyans relying on cooperative financial services.

The number of regulated SACCOs stood at 357 in 2025, compared with 355 in 2024, while their branch network expanded from 652 to 669 over the same period.

The growth comes as SACCOs continue to compete with commercial banks and other financial institutions in providing accessible savings and lending products.

Unlike conventional commercial banks, SACCOs operate on a membership-based cooperative model, where members pool savings and use the accumulated resources to provide loans to one another.

The arrangement allows members to access credit through products tailored to their financial needs, while savings contributions help build their borrowing capacity.

However, the expansion of lending also places greater responsibility on SACCOs to maintain sound lending practices, manage loan defaults and safeguard members' deposits.

SASRA is mandated to license, regulate and supervise SACCOs operating within its jurisdiction, with oversight aimed at protecting members' funds and maintaining confidence in the sector.

The regulator said it would continue sharing findings from the Quarter Three 2026 Statistical and Soundness Report to provide insights into the financial performance and stability of regulated SACCOs.

The authority has also encouraged members to participate in discussions on the sector's performance as it highlights developments in savings, lending and the protection of cooperative funds.