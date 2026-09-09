Sacco lending nears Sh1 trillion as bad debts climb
SASRA reported that the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans among DT-Saccos increased to 6.56 per cent in June, from 6.42 per cent three months earlier.
SASRA reported that the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans among DT-Saccos increased to 6.56 per cent in June, from 6.42 per cent three months earlier.
The Sacco Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2025, now before the National Assembly, proposes far-reaching changes to the way saccos are regulated. One of its key proposals is to allow members to claim protected deposits from the Deposit Guarantee Fund once a sacco's licence or authorisation has been revoked.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday , Marube said misinformation circulating on social media about the proposed Sacco Societies (Amendment) Bill has caused unnecessary anxiety among millions of cooperative members.
Hassan has likened SASRA's role in the Sacco industry to that of the Central Bank of Kenya in the banking sector.
According to Sasra, regulated Saccos were managing 18.95 million deposit accounts worth a combined Sh832.8 billion as of December 2025. Of these accounts, 16.88 million held less than Sh50,000. Together, they accounted for Sh45 billion, representing just 5.36 per cent of the total deposits held within the regulated Sacco sector.
According to the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) Quarterly Statistical and Soundness Report released by The Sacco Regulator on Monday, for the period ending March 2026, lending to the land and housing sector remained the largest credit segment, accounting for Sh33.74 billion of the Sh115.73 billion advanced across all economic sectors
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the case stems from a request by the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority, which flagged suspected embezzlement and governance failures within the institution.
The State Department for Cooperatives says it needs Sh15.28 billion for 2026/27, but the National Treasury allocated Sh6.98 billion, leaving an Sh8.3 billion gap. PS Patrick Kilemi warned this may slow cooperative and coffee programmes.
Kenya’s SASRA has ordered all regulated SACCOs to deploy 24/7 cyber monitoring, offline backups and tighter controls ahead long holiday weekends, citing increased cyber-attack risks and insider collusion threats.
An audit shows SASRA is operating with 93 staff against an approved 145, prompting MPs to question service delivery, staff welfare and youth job opportunities during a parliamentary hearing.
The authority also cautioned members of the public against dealing with SACCOs that are not licensed or authorised, noting that any such transactions would be done at personal risk.
The regulator emphasized that meeting this deadline will allow sufficient time for the review and approval of the accounts by March 31, 2026, in preparation for the SACCOs’ Annual General Meetings (AGMs). "Submission Period is from January to March 15 2026, to allow approval by March 31, 2026.
The Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA), in its latest supervision report, said the non-remitted funds hit 85 regulated Saccos, 62 deposit-taking and 23 non-withdrawable deposit-taking affecting 55,602 members.
Data from the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) shows gross loans advanced by the co-operatives rose 11 percent to Sh842.8 billion, compared to a 10.7 percent growth in deposits to Sh750.6 billion.