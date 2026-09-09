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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Sasra

Sasra: Nearly 9 in 10 sacco members have savings below Sh50,000
Business

Sasra: Nearly 9 in 10 sacco members have savings below Sh50,000

According to Sasra, regulated Saccos were managing 18.95 million deposit accounts worth a combined Sh832.8 billion as of December 2025. Of these accounts, 16.88 million held less than Sh50,000. Together, they accounted for Sh45 billion, representing just 5.36 per cent of the total deposits held within the regulated Sacco sector.

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SACCOs disburse Sh33.74bn for land and housing in first quarter of 2026
Business

SACCOs disburse Sh33.74bn for land and housing in first quarter of 2026

According to the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) Quarterly Statistical and Soundness Report released by The Sacco Regulator on Monday, for the period ending March 2026, lending to the land and housing sector remained the largest credit segment, accounting for Sh33.74 billion of the Sh115.73 billion advanced across all economic sectors

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SASRA orders SACCOs to submit audited accounts by March 15
Business

SASRA orders SACCOs to submit audited accounts by March 15

The regulator emphasized that meeting this deadline will allow sufficient time for the review and approval of the accounts by March 31, 2026, in preparation for the SACCOs’ Annual General Meetings (AGMs). "Submission Period is from January to March 15 2026, to allow approval by March 31, 2026.

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