KMA raises alarm over safety of healthcare workers after Ebola infections

The safety of healthcare workers has come under renewed scrutiny following confirmed Ebola infections among frontline medical staff, with the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) calling for urgent action to ensure those treating patients have adequate protection, access to medical care and support for their mental well-being.

In a statement issued on October 19, 2026, the association urged the Ministry of Health and its partners to strengthen workplace safety measures and ensure healthcare workers affected by the outbreak receive timely treatment and the assistance they need.

KMA President Ibrahim Matende said the association stood in solidarity with the affected workers, their families and the medical teams providing care during the outbreak.

The association noted that the infections had caused concern among healthcare professionals and their loved ones, renewing questions about the safety of medical staff working in high-risk conditions.

“As the umbrella professional association for doctors in Kenya, KMA reaffirms that every healthcare worker deserves a safe working environment and timely access to the highest standard of care,” read the statement in part.

KMA said it would continue pressing for measures that safeguard healthcare workers and protect their welfare as efforts to manage the outbreak continue.

The association has called on the Ministry of Health and its partners to ensure hospitals and other health facilities have sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff handling patients who may have Ebola.

It also wants healthcare workers to receive regular training on infection prevention and control (IPC), enabling them to follow the required safety procedures while caring for patients and responding to suspected infections.

Beyond workplace protection, KMA said medical staff affected by the outbreak should be assessed promptly, referred for appropriate treatment and given access to quality healthcare.

The association further called for confidential psychological support for affected workers and their families, recognising the emotional strain that can accompany exposure to a dangerous infectious disease.

KMA said health facilities should review their safety arrangements, identify weaknesses and improve the procedures used to report possible exposure to Ebola.

It urged facility managers to establish working environments where staff can raise concerns about suspected exposure openly, without facing blame or punishment.

According to the association, workers must be able to report potential risks without fear, allowing health facilities to respond quickly and take the necessary steps to protect staff and patients.

The association has reminded healthcare workers to comply with the Ministry of Health's infection prevention and control guidelines and report any suspected contact with the Ebola virus immediately.

Those who develop symptoms have been advised to stop working, avoid contact with other people and seek urgent medical assessment through established public health response channels.

The advice comes as healthcare workers continue to face potential exposure risks while treating patients and managing suspected cases. KMA said early reporting and access to medical assessment were important elements of efforts to protect frontline staff during the outbreak.

The association stressed that particular attention should be given to workers directly involved in patient care and the management of suspected infections, given the risks associated with their duties.

It said protecting these workers should remain a central part of the response, alongside ensuring that health facilities have effective infection control procedures and clear systems for handling suspected exposure.

KMA has also emphasised the need to support healthcare workers who have been affected by the outbreak, including ensuring they receive appropriate medical attention and that their families are not left without support.

The association acknowledged the pressure on medical teams caring for colleagues affected by Ebola, noting that the response must address not only physical safety but also the emotional challenges facing those involved.

It called for measures that recognise the needs of affected workers, their families and the teams responsible for providing care during a difficult period.

KMA pledged to continue advocating for healthcare workers' welfare, safe working conditions and access to quality medical services throughout the outbreak response.

The association's concerns have drawn attention to several areas requiring action within health facilities, including the supply of protective equipment, compliance with infection prevention procedures and the handling of reports involving possible exposure to the virus.

KMA maintained that healthcare workers must be able to perform their duties in safe conditions, with reliable protection and timely access to care if they become affected by the outbreak.