Living With Parkinson's: I Wish People Would Stop Asking If I’m Cold Or Telling Me To ‘Nitoe Lock’

Radio Generation (rgk.co.ke), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM The Power Drive: 3 PM to 7 PM Host: Lady Mathai Guest: Nduta Mbogori Producer: Mesfin Bett Digital: Jemimah Mose