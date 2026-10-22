Mama Lucy Hospital set to commission 160-Slice CT Scanner to improve diagnosis

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital is preparing to introduce a new 160-slice Computed Tomography (CT) scanner, a move expected to improve its ability to detect and assess medical conditions while strengthening access to advanced diagnostic services for patients in Nairobi and surrounding areas.

The Philips Incisive CT system, which is expected to be officially commissioned in the coming days, comes with artificial intelligence-powered imaging tools designed to improve scanning processes, produce consistent images and help medical teams make informed decisions about patient treatment.

The new equipment will expand the hospital's radiology capacity by providing detailed images that clinicians can use to examine different parts of the body, identify possible health problems and monitor existing conditions. The technology is also expected to support the assessment and management of a wide range of illnesses, depending on the type of scan required.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Fredrick Obwanda said the investment was part of the facility's efforts to modernise its diagnostic equipment and improve the quality of healthcare available to the public.

“The commissioning of this 160-slice CT scanner is an important milestone in strengthening our radiology department. We are investing in modern diagnostic technology to improve the quality of services we offer, support our medical teams in making informed decisions and ensure patients can access essential imaging services at our facility,” said Dr Obwanda.

The Philips Incisive CT scanner is equipped with several automated features intended to make examinations more efficient and improve the quality of imaging. These include automated patient positioning, motion correction for cardiac scans and real-time needle tracking to assist clinicians during procedures that require image guidance.

The automated positioning feature is designed to help prepare patients for scanning, while motion correction can help address movement during heart imaging. Real-time needle tracking, meanwhile, supports medical teams carrying out procedures that rely on imaging to guide instruments to the required area.

The system also has controls positioned beside the patient, allowing radiographers to carry out many scanning operations without having to move away from the examination area. This arrangement is intended to simplify scanning procedures and potentially reduce the time needed to complete examinations.

Philips says its OnPlan workflow can cut the time taken to obtain results by up to 19 per cent. The manufacturer also reports that 84 per cent of surveyed users experienced improved patient satisfaction, while 91 per cent said the system delivered greater consistency in results between different users.

These figures are based on the manufacturer's reported findings and are intended to show the potential benefits of the system in clinical settings. The actual results at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital will depend on how the equipment is used and the hospital's operating conditions.

The scanner also includes technologies for managing radiation doses while maintaining the image detail needed for medical assessment. These features are designed to help balance image quality with radiation exposure during examinations.

However, the amount of radiation used will vary depending on the scanning procedure, the patient's characteristics and the medical reason for the examination.

Another feature of the equipment is Philips' 10-year replacement guarantee for its vMRC X-ray tube, known as the Tube for Life guarantee. The provision offers long-term replacement assurance for one of the scanner's main components, subject to the manufacturer's terms and conditions.

Dr Obwanda said the hospital expected the investment to strengthen its ability to provide reliable diagnostic services while helping medical staff respond more effectively to patients' needs.

“Our goal is to make our services more efficient, reliable and responsive to the needs of our patients. By strengthening our diagnostic capacity through modern equipment, we are working to improve access to specialised investigations and support timely, evidence-based treatment,” he said.

The installation forms part of the hospital's wider efforts to improve its medical equipment and infrastructure as it seeks to enhance the quality and availability of public healthcare services in Nairobi.

CT scans are used across several medical specialties to examine the brain, chest, abdomen, blood vessels and other parts of the body. Depending on the patient's condition and the examination requested, the resulting images can help clinicians investigate injuries, identify abnormalities and assess the extent of certain diseases.

The additional imaging capacity is expected to give the hospital's medical teams access to more advanced diagnostic tools to support clinical assessments and treatment planning.

The introduction of the Philips Incisive CT scanner marks another step in Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital's efforts to modernise its services through investment in medical technology. Its official commissioning, expected in the coming days, will bring the new equipment into the hospital's diagnostic service offering as the facility works to improve efficiency and the experience of patients seeking care.