Moyale clashes force relocation of two KCSE examination centres

The Ministry of Education has relocated two Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination centres in Moyale Sub-County, Marsabit County, following insecurity caused by clan clashes along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba says the ministry moved the centres on Monday as part of measures to protect candidates and safeguard the administration of the national examinations.

In a statement, Ogamba said special arrangements had also been put in place to ensure seven hospitalised candidates and five candidates held in correctional facilities are able to sit their examinations.

"Earlier today, for example, we relocated two examination centres in Moyale Sub-County, Marsabit County, in view of the insecurity occasioned by clan clashes along the Kenya-Ethiopia border," Ogamba stated.

The developments come as the 2026 KCSE examinations enter the compulsory papers phase, with 1,048,355 candidates sitting the examinations in 10,693 centres countrywide.

The examinations began on October 19 with oral and practical papers under strict regulations issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) to curb examination malpractice.

Knec chief executive officer David Njegere has instructed field officers, including centre managers, supervisors, invigilators and security personnel, to ensure mobile phones are not allowed inside examination rooms.

"All mobile phones in the examination centre must be switched off then kept in a lockable locker outside the examination room when the examination session is on," he said ahead of the examinations.

Njegere also said candidates are prohibited from wearing wristwatches of any kind inside examination rooms, directing centre managers to provide wall clocks in every room.

Centre managers have further been instructed to maintain an approved weekly list of all authorised personnel at their examination centres, with each person required to present an original national identity card for identification.

The CEO wished candidates success as the council embarked on administering the large-candidature papers in the third week of the examinations.

The Cabinet Secretary said the examinations had largely proceeded smoothly, adding that the ministry remained prepared to address emerging challenges.

He urged the public to report suspected examination fraud and malpractice through KNEC toll-free numbers 0800721410 and 0800724900.