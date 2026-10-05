Education and Career
Ogamba calls for end to lecturers’ strike as CBA talks stall
Ogamba said the government was committed to timely negotiations and conclusion of future agreements.
Ogamba said the government was committed to timely negotiations and conclusion of future agreements.
The institution is the result of a tripartite collaboration between TUK, China’s Inner Mongolia Technical College of Mechanics and Electronics, and AVIC International.
His remarks come amid growing debate over teacher recruitment reforms, following Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba’s announcement of sweeping changes aimed at aligning teacher training with job market realities.