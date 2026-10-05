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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba

Buzeki demands transparency in teacher recruitment
News

Buzeki demands transparency in teacher recruitment

His remarks come amid growing debate over teacher recruitment reforms, following Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba’s announcement of sweeping changes aimed at aligning teacher training with job market realities.

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